Dr. Soren Singel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (20)
Dr. Soren Singel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Singel works at UCSF Neurological Surgery Clinc in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA and Mountain View, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singel's Office Locations

    Ucsf
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 (415) 353-7500
    555 Bryant St, Palo Alto, CA 94301 (650) 257-2976
    Ross D Bright MD
    2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 11, Mountain View, CA 94040 (650) 440-1569

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Cauda Equina Syndrome
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain

Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Dec 26, 2018
    I am from Yakima Wa, and I had a terrible stroke and I was blessed with Dr. Singels excellent care and incredible knowledge. I was in his care for 10 days in the hosp. and then later for follow up. I am 74 and have a few Docs in my time. Dr Singel was most informative, caring and giving (of his time and patience) Doc that I have had . Our local paper had a big write up on his quality of care and credentials. I will never forget him and how he saved my life and dignity. Thank you Dr Singel
    Sharon Burk in Yakima, WA — Dec 26, 2018
    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457360901
    Fellowship
    • Medical Center of Fudan University
    Residency
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
    Dr. Singel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Singel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

