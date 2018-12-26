Dr. Singel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soren Singel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Soren Singel, MD
Dr. Soren Singel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Singel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Singel's Office Locations
-
1
Ucsf505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 555 Bryant St, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 257-2976
-
3
Ross D Bright MD2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 11, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 440-1569
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singel?
I am from Yakima Wa, and I had a terrible stroke and I was blessed with Dr. Singels excellent care and incredible knowledge. I was in his care for 10 days in the hosp. and then later for follow up. I am 74 and have a few Docs in my time. Dr Singel was most informative, caring and giving (of his time and patience) Doc that I have had . Our local paper had a big write up on his quality of care and credentials. I will never forget him and how he saved my life and dignity. Thank you Dr Singel
About Dr. Soren Singel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1457360901
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center of Fudan University
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- Humboldt University of Berlin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singel works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.