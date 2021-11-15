See All Psychiatrists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Astoria, NY
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD

Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Bircea works at SORIN BIRCEA PHYSICIAN PC in Astoria, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
Dr. Patricia Frey, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
Dr. Ranga Krishna, MD
4.7 (58)
View Profile

Dr. Bircea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Astoria Office
    3063 38th St Ste B1, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 242-2211
  2. 2
    Lic Office
    4301 22nd St Ste 520, Long Island City, NY 11101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 242-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bircea?

    Nov 15, 2021
    He is the mos influential psychiatrist in my life and has helped me after giving up on every type of psychiatric help - therapists, mental facilities, hospitals, etc. He has been my savior.
    — Nov 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bircea to family and friends

    Dr. Bircea's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bircea

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD.

    About Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871631556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Delaware Psychiatric Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bircea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bircea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bircea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bircea has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bircea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bircea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bircea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bircea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bircea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.