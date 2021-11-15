Overview of Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD

Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Bircea works at SORIN BIRCEA PHYSICIAN PC in Astoria, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.