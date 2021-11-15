Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bircea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD
Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Bircea's Office Locations
Astoria Office3063 38th St Ste B1, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (347) 242-2211
Lic Office4301 22nd St Ste 520, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions (347) 242-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the mos influential psychiatrist in my life and has helped me after giving up on every type of psychiatric help - therapists, mental facilities, hospitals, etc. He has been my savior.
About Dr. Sorin Bircea, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871631556
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Delaware Psychiatric Center
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bircea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bircea accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bircea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bircea has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bircea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bircea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bircea.
