Dr. Sorin Eremia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eremia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sorin Eremia, MD
Overview
Dr. Sorin Eremia, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Eremia works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph F. Sedrak M.d. A Medical Corporation4440 Brockton Ave Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 275-0988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eremia?
I have been seeing Dr Eremia since 1996. He gave me a facelift and now 24 years later it still is holding up well and I look 10 years younger. His skills are amazing.
About Dr. Sorin Eremia, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558394080
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eremia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eremia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eremia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eremia works at
Dr. Eremia has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eremia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eremia speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eremia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eremia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eremia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eremia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.