Dr. Sorin Eremia, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Eremia works at SORIN EREMIA MD INC in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.