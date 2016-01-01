Dr. Herscovici has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorin Herscovici, MD
Overview
Dr. Sorin Herscovici, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine.
Locations
Manchester Vamc718 Smyth Rd, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 624-4366
Levittown3601 Hempstead Tpke Ste 121, Levittown, NY 11756 Directions (516) 520-2900Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Harrington Healthcare At Sturbridge198 Charlton Rd, Sturbridge, MA 01566 Directions (508) 347-7585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sorin Herscovici, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1568429272
Education & Certifications
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Herscovici accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Herscovici speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Herscovici. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herscovici.
