Overview

Dr. Sorin Petre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Petre works at Centennial Gastroenterology Associates in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.