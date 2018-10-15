Dr. Petre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorin Petre, MD
Dr. Sorin Petre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Centennial Gastroenterology Associates2510 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 110, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Petre?
Dr. Petre is a straight shooter and great at explaining diagnoses, along with options and risks of medications and treatments.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Mayo Clin Hosp
- Maricopa Medical Center
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Mercy Medical Center
Dr. Petre has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Petre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petre.
