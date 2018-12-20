Dr. Sorina Carabeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carabeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sorina Carabeth, MD
Overview of Dr. Sorina Carabeth, MD
Dr. Sorina Carabeth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Carabeth works at
Dr. Carabeth's Office Locations
San Luis Physical Therapy & Ortho805 Aerovista Pl Ste 102, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-3032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen her for 8 years and she has helped me in so many ways. She can be a little disorganized, but where the rubber hits the road she is a fantastic therapist.
About Dr. Sorina Carabeth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1912039496
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carabeth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carabeth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carabeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carabeth speaks Romanian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carabeth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carabeth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carabeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carabeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.