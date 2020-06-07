Overview of Dr. Sorina Dancea, MD

Dr. Sorina Dancea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy|Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy|Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina|Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Upmc Muncy.



Dr. Dancea works at LewisGale Physicians Rheumatology - Salem in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.