Dr. Soroosh Behshad, MD
Overview of Dr. Soroosh Behshad, MD
Dr. Soroosh Behshad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Behshad's Office Locations
Compass Healthcare Inc.5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-2020
Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center At Dunwoody4555 N Shallowford Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 778-2020
- 3 1365B Clifton Rd NE Ste B3500, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behshad is amazing. Very kind, compassionate, caring, honest, polite, professional and knowledgeable. I got my cataracts surgery done by Dr. Behshad and I am very happy with the results. Thank you Dr. Behshad.
About Dr. Soroosh Behshad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behshad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behshad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behshad has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behshad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Behshad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behshad.
