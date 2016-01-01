Overview of Dr. Soroush Behnam, MD

Dr. Soroush Behnam, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Behnam works at Medical Edge Healthcare Group PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.