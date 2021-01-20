Overview

Dr. Soroush Ramin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Ramin works at Beverly Hills Urology Med Grp in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.