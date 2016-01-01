Dr. Waxman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorrell Waxman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sorrell Waxman, MD
Dr. Sorrell Waxman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE.
Dr. Waxman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Waxman's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Group of Honolulu Llp1319 Punahou St Ste 1100, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 955-7845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waxman?
About Dr. Sorrell Waxman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 67 years of experience
- English
- 1386608214
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waxman works at
Dr. Waxman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.