Dr. Sotirios Keros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sotirios Keros, MD
Overview of Dr. Sotirios Keros, MD
Dr. Sotirios Keros, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Keros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keros' Office Locations
-
1
ACN East - Pediatrics505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keros?
Had our first visit in Sioux Falls,SD. Wait was not long, nursing staff was kind, Doctor Keros was excellent, my daughter was nervous but his wonderful bedside manner eased her concerns. He explained everything very well in terms we could understand.
About Dr. Sotirios Keros, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1336308758
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keros accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keros works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.