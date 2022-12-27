See All Plastic Surgeons in Roslyn Heights, NY
Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (44)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD

Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Charles University / Faculty of Medicine in Prague and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Papafragkou works at Plastic Surgery Associates of Long Island in Roslyn Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
4.5 (87)
View Profile
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
4.8 (270)
View Profile

Dr. Papafragkou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Associates of Long Island
    216 Willis Mineola Ave Ste 102, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 714-5430
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Papafragkou?

Dec 27, 2022
Dr. Papafragkou revised an old facial scar for me in the office. Did an amazing job!
— Dec 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Papafragkou to family and friends

Dr. Papafragkou's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Papafragkou

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD.

About Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Czech, German, Greek and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669623724
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Charles University / Faculty of Medicine in Prague
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papafragkou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Papafragkou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Papafragkou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Papafragkou works at Plastic Surgery Associates of Long Island in Roslyn Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Papafragkou’s profile.

44 patients have reviewed Dr. Papafragkou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papafragkou.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papafragkou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papafragkou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.