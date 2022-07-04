Dr. Parvathaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soubhagyalakshmi Parvathaneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Soubhagyalakshmi Parvathaneni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Ozarks Healthcare.
Dr. Parvathaneni works at
Locations
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Mercy Clinic Cardiology2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 4300, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3911
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 841-1000
- 4 1235 E Cherokee St Ste 2C, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Aurora
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Ozarks Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. P is a wonderful Dr. My husband will see her again on September 27.
About Dr. Soubhagyalakshmi Parvathaneni, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235192253
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parvathaneni has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parvathaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parvathaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parvathaneni.
