Dr. Souhail Asfouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Souhail Asfouri, MD
Dr. Souhail Asfouri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Asfouri works at
Dr. Asfouri's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Heart and Vascular Main Clinic4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-1811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Austin Southwest Ob/Gyn4313 James Casey St # F-200, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-1811
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor that I have ever had! He delivered both of my children and was the most outstanding OBGYN.
About Dr. Souhail Asfouri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699722199
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham-Uab
- U Conn
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Houston
