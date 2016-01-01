See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Matthews, NC
Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Matthews, NC
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD

Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Abdel Nour works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdel Nour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary Critical Care Matthews
    1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 380, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2398

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel Nour?

    Photo: Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdel Nour to family and friends

    Dr. Abdel Nour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdel Nour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD.

    About Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1255511028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Neurocritical Care
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Piedmont Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdel Nour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdel Nour works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Matthews in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Abdel Nour’s profile.

    Dr. Abdel Nour has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel Nour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Abdel Nour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel Nour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel Nour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel Nour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.