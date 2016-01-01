Dr. Abdel Nour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD
Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Abdel Nour works at
Dr. Abdel Nour's Office Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary Critical Care Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 380, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Souheil Abdel Nour, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Male
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Neurocritical Care
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdel Nour has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel Nour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdel Nour speaks Arabic and French.
