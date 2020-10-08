Dr. Souheil Gebara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Souheil Gebara, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Damascus Univ.
Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 707, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0487
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Gebara is the best! I got sick in sixth grade and the first GI doctor I saw was not helpful and extremely rude. When I switched over to Dr. Gebara, I was so grateful to have the most caring doctor who truly wants the best for his patients. I would recommend him to anyone!
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Damascus Univ
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Gebara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebara speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebara.
