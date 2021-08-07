Dr. Souhel Najjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Souhel Najjar, MD
Overview of Dr. Souhel Najjar, MD
Dr. Souhel Najjar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Najjar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Najjar's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Neuroscience Institute501 Seaview Ave Ste 104, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 683-3767
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialty Care PC130 E 77th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najjar?
Please, i have money, i don’t ask you to help me with that, i just need to contact you, and if my money wasn’t enough i will sell our house, and if necessary i swear i will also sell my kidney, i’m honest, just help my brother, just heal him, zainab.k1998@yahoo.com is my email . I’m who send “ Please i need dr.Najjar to hear me, i need to contact him via email, i’m from iraq, i’m losing my brother, and i feel like dr.Najjar can heal him, he is my last hope, I’m dying everyday of thinking how can i send my brother to him, he is my only brother and he is very sick the doctors here in iraq destroyed his life and maybe his brain.. when you save him you will save me and save every member of our family, i’m begging you send me anything on my email “ . I will wait.. thanks ..
About Dr. Souhel Najjar, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1215945266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najjar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najjar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najjar works at
Dr. Najjar has seen patients for Rasmussen's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Najjar speaks Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Najjar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najjar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.