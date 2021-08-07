Overview of Dr. Souhel Najjar, MD

Dr. Souhel Najjar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Najjar works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rasmussen's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.