Overview

Dr. Soujanya Marupuru, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.