Dr. Soula Koniaris, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Soula Koniaris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Koniaris works at UMDNJ RWJ PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Umdnj Rwj Pediatric Dermatology
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-8714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Constipation
Screening Colonoscopy
Colon Cancer Screening
Constipation
Screening Colonoscopy
Colon Cancer Screening

Constipation Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 09, 2021
Amazing doctor and professional. Took the time needed (and more) to address everything and answer all the questions! So happy we found her!
— Oct 09, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Soula Koniaris, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
NPI Number
  • 1942380779
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • North Shore Univ Hosp-Cornell U
Residency
  • Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
Internship
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Soula Koniaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koniaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Koniaris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koniaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koniaris works at UMDNJ RWJ PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Koniaris’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Koniaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koniaris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koniaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koniaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

