See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD

Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Chldrns Nat Hosp

Dr. Khatua works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khatua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khatua?

    Photo: Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khatua to family and friends

    Dr. Khatua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khatua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD.

    About Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851389126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldrns Nat Hosp
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soumen Khatua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khatua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khatua works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Khatua’s profile.

    Dr. Khatua has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.