Overview of Dr. Soundos Moualla, MD

Dr. Soundos Moualla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moualla works at YRMC PhysicianCare Cardiology in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Stenosis and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.