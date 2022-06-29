Dr. Soundos Moualla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moualla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soundos Moualla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Soundos Moualla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Arizona Heart Institute Ltd Prescott802 Ainsworth Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-6025
Kathryn T Ballard MD811 Ainsworth Dr Ste 106, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-5256
- 3 1001 Willow Creek Rd Ste 2200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-6559
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Moualla. She it’s very kind she explains and talks with you before her procedures. I would travel anywhere to see her. It is hard to get an appointment with her because she is so good. The schedulers in her office try to pawn you off on the nurse practitioners. I was not impressed with the nurse practitioners as after my stents were put in. The nurse practitioners would always call and reschedule. It took me over a month to get a follow up with Dr. Moualla. But it was worth it!
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Moualla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moualla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moualla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moualla has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Stenosis and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moualla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moualla speaks Arabic and French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moualla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moualla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moualla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moualla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.