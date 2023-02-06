Dr. Sourendra Raut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sourendra Raut, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sourendra Raut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Mcgill University Health Center and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Raut's Office Locations
Cumming1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 340, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 866-8111
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-8111
Resurgens PC4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Raut was extremely good. It started off as a second opinion. I found him to be extremely thorough and accurate on repairing my Achilles. His suggestion was much less invasive than the first doctor, but what I liked was he did not make that recommendation until he ordered an MRI and looked. The first doctor jumped in with the recommendation without it. Everything went exactly as planned and I recovered faster than what is normal. At one point I cracked my cast and it was easy to get an appointment and get a new one. If I could have Dr. Raut as my primary care physician I would do so in a heartbeat. I asked a lot of questions and doctors that are short on time will find me annoying because I like to know everything that is going to be done. He was very patient with all my questions. I couldn't be happier A+ office in my opinion.
About Dr. Sourendra Raut, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073847794
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- McGill University Health Centre
- Mcgill University Health Center
- McGill University Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
