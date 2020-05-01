Overview

Dr. Sourpik Avakian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Avakian works at Mary C. Kerr M.d. Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.