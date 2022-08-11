See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (73)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD

Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME) and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. El-Eid works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. El-Eid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Southwest
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 952-1251
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 11, 2022
    As always, I feel comfortable talking to Dr El-Eid. Her knowledge of the questions I have and making sure all of my needs are addressed are fantastic.
    Layne M — Aug 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD
    About Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841289444
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Eid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Eid works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. El-Eid’s profile.

    Dr. El-Eid has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Eid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Eid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

