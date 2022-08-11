Overview of Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD

Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME) and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. El-Eid works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.