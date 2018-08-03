Overview of Dr. Sovrin Shah, MD

Dr. Sovrin Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Shah works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.