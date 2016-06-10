Dr. Sonthineni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sowbhagya Sonthineni, MD
Overview of Dr. Sowbhagya Sonthineni, MD
Dr. Sowbhagya Sonthineni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Sonthineni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sonthineni's Office Locations
-
1
Broome Neurosciences38 Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 772-9556
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonthineni?
traumatic brain injury in jan 205 switched to Dr. Sonthineni after a few months with a different neurologist..she had her staff do my EEG and switched my meds and the first time in 10 I became free of headaches that I had suffered 24/7 until then..still have some issuea as anyone who has had to deal with a TBI understands but she is tops in my book...she listened and understood and did all the right thigs
About Dr. Sowbhagya Sonthineni, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1881608719
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Med Center|Nassau Co Med Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital Serv|Upstate Med Center
- Andhra University Govt Genl Hospital
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonthineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonthineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonthineni works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonthineni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonthineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonthineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonthineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.