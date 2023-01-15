Overview of Dr. Sowjanya Reganti, MD

Dr. Sowjanya Reganti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reganti works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV with other offices in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.