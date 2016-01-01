Dr. Sowmini Medavaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medavaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sowmini Medavaram, MD
Overview of Dr. Sowmini Medavaram, MD
Dr. Sowmini Medavaram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Medavaram works at
Dr. Medavaram's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer And Infusion Center2000 Foundation Way Ste 2600, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 267-1944
-
2
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 267-1944Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Uhp Anesthesia2500 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 267-1944Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medavaram?
About Dr. Sowmini Medavaram, MD
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1255775987
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medavaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medavaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medavaram works at
Dr. Medavaram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medavaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medavaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medavaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.