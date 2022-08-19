Overview

Dr. Sowmya Kurtakoti, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Shri B.M.Patil Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Kurtakoti works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.