Overview of Dr. Sowmya Oza, MD

Dr. Sowmya Oza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Oza works at Medical Clinic at Peach in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.