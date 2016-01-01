Overview of Dr. Sowmya Puthalapattu, MD

Dr. Sowmya Puthalapattu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Puthalapattu works at Anil K Chunduri, MD in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.