Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD
Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
- 1 25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5185
-
2
Albany Medical College250 Delaware Ave Ste 202, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 264-0701
-
3
Baptist Health Specialty Clinic North Little Rock3500 Springhill Dr Ste 200, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-0392
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is very smart and efficient. My boyfriend and I went there to follow up on high PTH levels found by his nephrologist. The nephrologist chalked it up to CKD, but Dr. Reddy thought it was more likely a Vitamin D deficiency. She grasped my boyfriend's entire health picture within just a few minutes of talking with her, as evidenced by her good questions, accurate considerations, and decisive approach. Our appointment was quick and very helpful. She called me personally with the test results, and her expectations were right. Definitely going back to see her now that he is having thyroid issues.
About Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811252786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
