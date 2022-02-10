See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD

Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-5185
  2. 2
    Albany Medical College
    250 Delaware Ave Ste 202, Delmar, NY 12054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 264-0701
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Specialty Clinic North Little Rock
    3500 Springhill Dr Ste 200, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 945-0392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr. Reddy is very smart and efficient. My boyfriend and I went there to follow up on high PTH levels found by his nephrologist. The nephrologist chalked it up to CKD, but Dr. Reddy thought it was more likely a Vitamin D deficiency. She grasped my boyfriend's entire health picture within just a few minutes of talking with her, as evidenced by her good questions, accurate considerations, and decisive approach. Our appointment was quick and very helpful. She called me personally with the test results, and her expectations were right. Definitely going back to see her now that he is having thyroid issues.
    Cherry — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811252786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sowmya Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

