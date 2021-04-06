See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Peachtree Corners, GA
Dr. Soyini Hawkins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Soyini Hawkins, MD

Dr. Soyini Hawkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Hawkins works at Fibroid And Pelvic Wellness Center Of Georgia in Peachtree Corners, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations

    Fibroid and Pelvic Wellness Center of Georgia
    4028 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 200, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 580-1736
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Soyini Hawkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134388945
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soyini Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawkins works at Fibroid And Pelvic Wellness Center Of Georgia in Peachtree Corners, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hawkins’s profile.

    Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

