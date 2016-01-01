Dr. Abed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sozdar Abed, MD
Overview of Dr. Sozdar Abed, MD
Dr. Sozdar Abed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Dr. Abed's Office Locations
1
Women Obgyn2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2228
2
Chesapeake Womens Health401 Purdy St Ste 102, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-0038
3
Anne Arundel Health Care Services Inc.2000 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1500
4
Sinai Hospital2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-9000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sozdar Abed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356572390
