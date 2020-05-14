Overview

Dr. Spasoje Neskovic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade.



Dr. Neskovic works at Spasoje M Neskovic MD in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.