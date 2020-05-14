See All Family Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Spasoje Neskovic, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Spasoje Neskovic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade.

Dr. Neskovic works at Spasoje M Neskovic MD in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
  1. 1
    Dr. Neskovic's Family medicine and Geriatrics
    Dr. Neskovic's Family medicine and Geriatrics
    500 E Olive Ave Ste 750, Burbank, CA 91501

Insomnia
Overweight
Obesity
Insomnia
Overweight
Obesity

Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2020
    He is the most caring doctor... he is available to speak to you when you need him, which in this modern times are rare unless your a superstar or have expensive insurance. He is a god loving family man with true values. When I first called their office because I had a medical scare, he actually called me back on a Friday night... I thought wow, I feel like I am in a small town, getting a personal touch. He is also the happiest guy you can ever speak with, the cup is always full is part of his mantra.
    Yoga Lady — May 14, 2020
    Family Medicine
    46 years of experience
    English, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Macedonian, Russian and Serbo-Croatian
    1780792739
    University Of California Los Angeles
    St Elizabeths Hospital
    Columbus Hosp
    University of Belgrade
    Sava Sumanovic, Primed college
    Dr. Spasoje Neskovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neskovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neskovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neskovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neskovic works at Spasoje M Neskovic MD in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Neskovic’s profile.

    Dr. Neskovic speaks Bosnian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Macedonian, Russian and Serbo-Croatian.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Neskovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neskovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neskovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neskovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

