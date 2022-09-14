Overview of Dr. Spencer Bachow, MD

Dr. Spencer Bachow, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Bachow works at Center of Hematology Oncology in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.