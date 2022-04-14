Dr. Spencer Barney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Barney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Spencer Barney, MD
Dr. Spencer Barney, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Barney works at
Dr. Barney's Office Locations
-
1
Old Farm OB/GYN3970 S 700 E Ste 14, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5831Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barney?
I have been a patient of Dr. Barney’s for the past ten years, he has delivered 4 of my babies, he has performed one laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis on me, and I couldn’t be happier with my care from him and his awesome nurses, especially Carol. I always feel at home, cared for, my voice is heard, and he explains all options clearly and is very proactive in regards to my total health. I recently took my oldest two daughters for their first OB consultations and he made them feel at ease and they both had very positive experiences.
About Dr. Spencer Barney, MD
- Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972644821
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Barney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barney speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Barney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barney.
