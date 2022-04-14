See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Spencer Barney, MD

Gynecology
4.9 (83)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Spencer Barney, MD

Dr. Spencer Barney, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Barney works at Old Farm OB/GYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Old Farm OB/GYN
    3970 S 700 E Ste 14, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5831
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Urine Pregnancy Test
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
First Trimester Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
First Trimester Screening

Treatment frequency



Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • American National
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Best Life & Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Celtic Insurance Company
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EMI Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Utah
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PacificSource
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Self Pay
    • Starmark
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Trustmark Companies
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 14, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Barney’s for the past ten years, he has delivered 4 of my babies, he has performed one laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis on me, and I couldn’t be happier with my care from him and his awesome nurses, especially Carol. I always feel at home, cared for, my voice is heard, and he explains all options clearly and is very proactive in regards to my total health. I recently took my oldest two daughters for their first OB consultations and he made them feel at ease and they both had very positive experiences.
    Emilee — Apr 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Spencer Barney, MD
    About Dr. Spencer Barney, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972644821
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

