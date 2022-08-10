Dr. Spencer Coray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Coray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
- St. Clare Hospital
Excellent. From check in to check out, I didn’t have to wait more than a few minutes. The staff was very friendly and helpful. Dr Coray took the time to explain my options. He did not rush. I agreed to an injection, which he did. It wasn’t painful at all. I sure hope it works. I’m so glad my neighbor recommended Dr Coray.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rocky Mtn Sports Med
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Coray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coray has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coray speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Coray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coray.
