Overview of Dr. Spencer Coray, MD

Dr. Spencer Coray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Coray works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.