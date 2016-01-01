Dr. Spencer Greendyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greendyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Greendyke, MD
Overview of Dr. Spencer Greendyke, MD
Dr. Spencer Greendyke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Greendyke works at
Dr. Greendyke's Office Locations
-
1
Riversedge Orthopedics3318 N Grand Mill Ln, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 277-1060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greendyke?
About Dr. Spencer Greendyke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639165038
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greendyke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greendyke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greendyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greendyke works at
Dr. Greendyke has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greendyke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Greendyke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greendyke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greendyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greendyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.