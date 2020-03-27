Dr. Spencer Gross, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Gross, DDS
Overview
Dr. Spencer Gross, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sioux Falls, SD. They completed their residency with University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Dentistry
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
Dental Comfort Center4501 E 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57110 Directions (605) 857-4932
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gross is compassionate and skilled. I have seen him twice on an emergency basis and I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Spencer Gross, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1194218099
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Dentistry
