Dr. Spencer Hawkins, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Spencer Hawkins, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. 

Dr. Hawkins works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - East Greenwich in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - East Greenwich
    1598 S County Trl Ste 202, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 210-6184
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Tonsillitis
Back Pain
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Acute Tonsillitis
Back Pain
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail

Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Spencer Hawkins, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1831621721
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Spencer Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hawkins works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - East Greenwich in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Hawkins’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

