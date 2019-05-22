Dr. Spencer Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Jenkins, MD
Dr. Spencer Jenkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Digestive Disease PA1520 Taylor St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 509-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Spencer Jenkins for years. He’s very professional, informative and compassionate. His staff is also amazing. A very professional group. I trust his judgement explicitly.
About Dr. Spencer Jenkins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831157940
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
