Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD
Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Kozinn's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists275 Collier Rd NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-4848
-
2
Piedmont Providers Urology Specialists1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 240-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
On my initial office visit with Dr. Kozinn, he patiently took the time to go over my lengthy medical history that dates back over 25 years. I sincerely appreciate Dr. Kozinn's willingness to pick up where my other doctors had left off for not having me start back at square one. In addition, I was very pleased that he was willing to address all my questions and concerns in a manner that I could understand. As an added bonus, I found the office staff to be really nice and helpful.
About Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265603633
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope National Medical Center
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozinn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozinn has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kozinn speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozinn.
