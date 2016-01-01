Dr. Spencer Land, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Land is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Land, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Spencer Land, MD
Dr. Spencer Land, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Saint Anthony Hospital, Thorek Memorial Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Land's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 201, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 802-7090
Encore Urology11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1115, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 597-4440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Spencer Land, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1407820491
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Affiliated Hospitals|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Land has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Land accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Land has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Land has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Land on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Land speaks French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Land. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Land.
