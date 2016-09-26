Dr. Spencer Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Maddox, MD
Overview of Dr. Spencer Maddox, MD
Dr. Spencer Maddox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Maddox works at
Dr. Maddox's Office Locations
Eye Center of Central Georgia1429 Oglethorpe St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of ECCG literally my whole life (30 years) with my vision first being cared for by the late Dr. Maddox; I later began seeing Dr. Spencer Maddox for whom I have a great respect. He has always been very friendly and professional. I would recommend him to anyone who wants the best care.
About Dr. Spencer Maddox, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Erlanger Med Center
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddox has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maddox speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.