Overview of Dr. Spencer Maddox, MD

Dr. Spencer Maddox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Maddox works at Eye Center of Central Georgia in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.