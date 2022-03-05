Dr. Spencer Melby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Melby, MD
Overview of Dr. Spencer Melby, MD
Dr. Spencer Melby, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Melby's Office Locations
Mountainstar Cv Surgery700 W 800 N Ste 444, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 714-6412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spencer Melby repaired my heart valve. If you need heart surgery I'd highly recommend Dr. Melby. He was gentle when I felt very frail after surgery. The Barnes Jewish staff all seemed more concerned that I heal well than they were with their bureaucracy, which is decidedly different than what you normally see. Barnes had a home health nurse check on me after I went home to make sure I was on the mend. My scar is minimal (compared to others I have seen). I was very impressed with the care I received from Dr. Melby.
About Dr. Spencer Melby, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720081243
Education & Certifications
- Southampton General Hospital|Southampton General Hospital|Washington University, St Louis|Washington University, St Louis
- Washington University, St Louis
- Washington University, St Louis
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
