Dr. Spencer Palmer, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Spencer Palmer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Palmer works at James A Brigman MD PC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James A Brigman MD PC
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-6070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 30, 2019
    He is brilliant and incredibly thorough in answering all my questions and explaining the details of the procedure. I cannot recommend him highly enough!!
    — Apr 30, 2019
    About Dr. Spencer Palmer, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902849409
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • Emory University
    • University Of The South (Sewanee)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spencer Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmer works at James A Brigman MD PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Palmer’s profile.

    Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

