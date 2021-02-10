Dr. Spencer Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Spencer Richards, MD
Dr. Spencer Richards, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
-
1
Bountiful Physical Therapy280 N MAIN ST, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 298-2495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?
Extremely knowledgeable and very thorough in his explanations. He makes sure that you are 100% comfortable and leaving without any questions. Seems to definitely have his patients short AND long term best interest at heart.
About Dr. Spencer Richards, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, German
- 1609845775
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.