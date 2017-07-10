See All Gastroenterologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Spencer Root, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Spencer Root, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Root works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia, Duodenal Ulcer and Mallory-Weiss Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Port Orchard Doctors Clinic
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Duodenal Ulcer
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Duodenal Ulcer
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 10, 2017
    Wonderful Doctor.
    E.B. in Malibu, CA — Jul 10, 2017
    About Dr. Spencer Root, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265474621
    Education & Certifications

    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center|Letterman Army Med Center
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

