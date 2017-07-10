Overview

Dr. Spencer Root, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Root works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia, Duodenal Ulcer and Mallory-Weiss Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.